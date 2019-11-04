The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Will Arrive in 2022

Photo: Sony Pictures Animation

Looks like it’s going to be another two years before we reunite with Miles Morales and friends. Variety has reported that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is set to be released on April 8, 2022.

It’s far too early for any big plot or casting details (the sequel doesn’t even have a title yet!), but Variety reports that the film will “continue Miles Morales’ story.” (Fingers crossed that Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, noir Spider-Man, and old-Millennial Peter Parker will come back as well.) Joaquim Dos Santos will take over directorial duties, and Dave Callaham will write the script.

This is far from the only Spidey we’re getting in the foreseeable future. After a VERY stressful stand-off, Sony and Marvel have reached a new deal that includes a third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, plus at least one more MCU movie that will feature our web-slinging hero. (We have some thoughts about which one.) Plus, Spider-Ham is getting another comic book mini-series in December, Venom 2 is coming out next October, there’s a Madame Web movie in the works, and Jared Leto will be playing the titular “Living Vampire” in Morbius, in theaters July 31, 2020.