All Three Sanderson Sisters Have Said Yes to Hocus Pocus 2

Screenshot: Disney

What would a Hocus Pocus sequel even look like without the Sanderson Sisters? Thankfully, it’s not an idea we’ll have to ever entertain, because Winifred, Mary, and Sarah all want to come back! In a comment on Instagram (screenshot below), Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that she, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy have all said “yes” to Hocus Pocus 2.

Those involved in the making of Hocus Pocus 2 have yet to announce anything about their casting, but apparently, bringing back all three Sandersons was Disney+’s top priority. Earlier this month, Collider reported that Workaholics writer/co-producer Jen D’Angelo will take on writing duties for the sequel, and that the film is in “early development” at Disney+.

There’s no word yet on the plot, a production schedule, or any (other) casting announcements. In the meantime, Hocus Pocus will be one of the countless (as in the list is so long we didn’t bother counting) movies available on the streaming service come November 12.