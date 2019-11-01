What About That Stuffed Unicorn Scene? More Details About Netflix’s The Witcher from Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Screenshot: Netflix

The first official trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher dropped on Halloween, gorgeous and shapely, and both the book and video game fandoms are united in hype. While the show is supposedly only based on the books (meaning Roach will adhere to the laws of physics and Geralt will only carry one sword), there’s been quite a few loving winks to those who’ve played the games, like the hot-tub scene (pictured above) and Henry Cavill’s spot-on line delivery.

So what exactly do we have to look forward to come the December 20 release date? Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich dropped by Variety for an interview this week, and she revealed quite a few details about the series.

The Series Won’t Shy Away from Magic

“One of the things that we built in is: What is the cost of magic? If you’re going to practice magic you’re going to lose something as well…,” says showrunner Hissrich. “It forces our characters into places where they have to use their brains a lot more than sort of relying on magical tools.”

Sexy Stuffed Unicorn Times Are a Distinct Possibility

There will “absolutely” be nudity and sexuality in the series, according to Hissrich, but any instances of sexuality, intimacy, and nudity will be essential to the story and characters. Sooooooo, stuffed unicorn scene…essential to the story and characters? Or…

(If you don’t know what we mean, you’ll have to google it. But be warned! The results are NSFW.)

The Witcher Show is Going to Be a Balance of Horror and Fantasy

In choosing the show’s directors (Game of Thrones‘ Alik Sakharov, Daredevil’s Alex Garcia Lopez and Marc Jobst, and The Man in the High Castle’s Charlotte Brandstrom), Hissrich was looking for two big things: an understanding of fantasy and an understanding of horror. In fact, she said she wanted people who were “in love” with the genre of horror and “weren’t afraid to press boundaries and to not rely on standard coverage.”

For more details about the show, along with new details on Ciri and Yennefer, as well as difference between the show and the books, check out the full interview over at Variety.