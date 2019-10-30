Doctor Who Seasons 13 and 14 Confirmed, Coming to HBO Max

Screenshot: BBC

Doctor Who seasons 13 and 14 confirmed! On Tuesday, HBO announced that a boatload of fancy new content is coming to HBO Max, and this just so happens to include two new seasons of Doctor Who. Comicon.com reports that the BBC’s deal with HBO Max includes making all existing 11 seasons on the streaming service at launch, with “an additional three seasons to come.”

With season 12 already planned to air some time next year, this means seasons 13 and 14 are guaranteed to follow, with as-yet unnannounced air dates. It’s not clear whether HBO Max will stream any of these three seasons as they air on BBC America, or if they’ll be made available on HBO Max after they finish, instead. Also no word on whether this low-key implies that Jodie Whittaker–sorry, Dr. Whittaker now–is signed to appear in those seasons. (21st century Doctor Who has consistently maxed out its Doctor actors after three seasons, so it would be a nice change of pace to have one that goes further.)

Season 12 will once again feature Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, with Chris Chibnall as showrunner. Filming wrapped up in February, according to Cultbox. There’s no word yet on the cast or crew for seasons 13 and 14 which have yet to be announced by the BBC, as The Doctor Who Companion notes.