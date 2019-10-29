Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Lucifer’s Final Season Will Be Released In Two Batches

Tue Oct 29, 2019 11:44am Post a comment 3 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Netflix

The final season of Lucifer will be a two-parter! Star Tom Ellis has announced on The Kelly Clarkson Show, per Deadline, that the episodes for season 5 will be released in two batches on Netflix, with eight episodes per drop.

It’s unknown how long fans will have to wait between releases. According to Deadline, Netflix extended the length of season 5 by six hours thanks to “impassioned fan support,” bringing the total number of episodes to 16. There’s no word yet on a release date for either eight-episode batch.

In other Lucifer news, Entertainment Tonight has reported that episode 4 will be a film noir-esque musical episode shot entirely in black-and-white, set in an alternate universe in the ’40s. It will feature a “period-specific” duet between Lucifer (Ellis) and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and will fill in the backstory about their friendship, according to ET.

Ellis posted a preview of the episode on Instagram.

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.