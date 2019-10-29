Lucifer’s Final Season Will Be Released In Two Batches

Screenshot: Netflix

The final season of Lucifer will be a two-parter! Star Tom Ellis has announced on The Kelly Clarkson Show, per Deadline, that the episodes for season 5 will be released in two batches on Netflix, with eight episodes per drop.

It’s unknown how long fans will have to wait between releases. According to Deadline, Netflix extended the length of season 5 by six hours thanks to “impassioned fan support,” bringing the total number of episodes to 16. There’s no word yet on a release date for either eight-episode batch.

In other Lucifer news, Entertainment Tonight has reported that episode 4 will be a film noir-esque musical episode shot entirely in black-and-white, set in an alternate universe in the ’40s. It will feature a “period-specific” duet between Lucifer (Ellis) and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and will fill in the backstory about their friendship, according to ET.

Ellis posted a preview of the episode on Instagram.