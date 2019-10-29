Tor.com

Netflix Orders Second Season of Katie Sackhoff’s Another Life

Netflix has officially renewed its science fiction series Another Life, reports Deadline. The series, led by Battlestar Galactica‘s Katie Sackhoff, follows a human space expedition after an alien artifact lands on Earth.

Sackhoff played Niko Breckinridge, who commands an interstellar mission to figure out the origins of the newly-arrived alien artifact. Back at home, her husband, Erik Wallace (played by Justin Chatwin), is one of the scientists who is working to communicate with the artifact.

Production on the show’s second season will pick up in 2020. The news comes after the series debuted its first season in July, which racked up a 6% critics rating, and a 61% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Critics were pretty savage about their thoughts about the show’s first season, so it looks as though it can only get better from here.

