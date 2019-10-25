Tor.com

The CW Is Making a Backdoor Pilot for a Prequel Series to The 100

Fri Oct 25, 2019
It looks like we might be going back—way back—to the world of The 100Two months after The CW announced that the show’s seventh season would be its last, Variety has reported that a backdoor pilot for a prequel series is in the works.

According to Variety, the potential series would be set 97 years before the events of The 100, open with the end of the world, and follow “a band of survivors” as they navigate the aftermath of the nuclear apocalypse that set off this whole thing. The backdoor pilot will air as one of the episodes in season 7 and will be written and executive produced by The 100 creator Jason Rothenberg.

There’s no word yet on a release date for season 7, but Deadline reports the 16 episodes are expected to start airing some time next year. In the meantime, catch up with our review of season 6!

