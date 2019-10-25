The CW Gives Batwoman a Full Season

Screenshot: The CW

The CW has ordered an additional nine episodes for its Arrowverse series Batwoman, bringing the show’s first season up to a full 22 episodes, according to Deadline.

The series is the latest entry in the network’s sprawling DC Universe franchise, which includes Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. It stars Ruby Rose as the show’s title character, who picks up the mantle three years after the disappearance of Batman in Gotham City. The series will be part of The CW’s upcoming crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, which airs later this winter.

A full season pickup is a good piece of news for fans of the show (The CW’s Nancy Drew was also given an additional 9-episode order), which has seen its early viewer numbers drop a bit since the series debuted at the beginning of October. Deadline notes that the shows have performed well with DVR numbers.