Announcing the 2019 Nommo Award Winners

Congratulations are in order to the winners of the 2019 Nommo Awards, who were announced by the African Speculative Fiction Society at the Ake Arts & Book Festival in Lagos, Nigeria!

Members of the African Speculative Fiction Society voted on the awards based on a Short List of nominees announced in May of this year. The Nommo Awards recognize works of speculative fiction by Africans, defined as “science fiction, fantasy, stories of magic and traditional belief, alternative histories, horror and strange stuff that might not fit in anywhere else.”

Click through to see the complete shortlist, with winners in bold:

Novel

Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi (Henry Holt and Co (BYR))

Empty Monsters, Cat Hellisen (Amazon)

Freshwater, Akwaeke Emezi (Grove Press)

Knucklebone, Nechama Brodie (Pan Macmillan)

The Strange, Masha du Toit (independently published)

A Spy in Time, Imraan Coovadia (Rare Bird Books)

Novella

Binti: The Night Masquerade, Nnedi Okorafor (Tor.com Publishing)

The Firebird, Nerine Dorman (Amazon)

Hard Mary, Sofia Samatar (Lightspeed)

Neid-Fire, Caldon Mull (Amazon)

Short Story

“Brand New Ways (to lose you over and over again)”, Blaize Kaye (Omenana magazine, issue 12)

“The Girl Who Stared at Mars,” Cristy Zinn (AfroSFV3)

“The Luminal Frontier,” Biram Mboob (AfroSFV3)

“Memento Mori,” Tiah Marie Beautement (Omenana magazine, issue 12)

“Njuzu,” T.L. Huchu (AfroSFV3)

“Origami Angels,” Derek Lubangakene (Omenana magazine, issue 11)

“The Witching Hour,” Ekpeki Oghenechovwe Donald (Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores)

Graphic Novel