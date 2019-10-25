Announcing the 2019 Nommo Award Winners

Congratulations are in order to the winners of the 2019 Nommo Awards, who were announced by the African Speculative Fiction Society at the Ake Arts & Book Festival in Lagos, Nigeria!
Members of the African Speculative Fiction Society voted on the awards based on a Short List of nominees announced in May of this year. The Nommo Awards recognize works of speculative fiction by Africans, defined as “science fiction, fantasy, stories of magic and traditional belief, alternative histories, horror and strange stuff that might not fit in anywhere else.”
Click through to see the complete shortlist, with winners in bold:
Novel
- Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi (Henry Holt and Co (BYR))
- Empty Monsters, Cat Hellisen (Amazon)
- Freshwater, Akwaeke Emezi (Grove Press)
- Knucklebone, Nechama Brodie (Pan Macmillan)
- The Strange, Masha du Toit (independently published)
- A Spy in Time, Imraan Coovadia (Rare Bird Books)
Novella
- Binti: The Night Masquerade, Nnedi Okorafor (Tor.com Publishing)
- The Firebird, Nerine Dorman (Amazon)
- Hard Mary, Sofia Samatar (Lightspeed)
- Neid-Fire, Caldon Mull (Amazon)
Short Story
- “Brand New Ways (to lose you over and over again)”, Blaize Kaye (Omenana magazine, issue 12)
- “The Girl Who Stared at Mars,” Cristy Zinn (AfroSFV3)
- “The Luminal Frontier,” Biram Mboob (AfroSFV3)
- “Memento Mori,” Tiah Marie Beautement (Omenana magazine, issue 12)
- “Njuzu,” T.L. Huchu (AfroSFV3)
- “Origami Angels,” Derek Lubangakene (Omenana magazine, issue 11)
- “The Witching Hour,” Ekpeki Oghenechovwe Donald (Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores)
Graphic Novel
- Akissi: Tales of Mischief, Marguerite Abouet (writer), Mathieu Sapin (illustrator), Judith Taboy (translator), Marie Bédrune (translator) (Flying Eye Books)
- Black Panther: Long Live the King, Nnedi Okorafor, André Araújo, Mario Del Pennino, Tana Ford, Aaron Covington (Marvel Comics)
- Eru, Tobe Max Ezeogu, Oz Ezeogu (The Comic Republic)
- Kwezi, Loyiso Mkize, Mohale Mashigo, Clyde Beech (New Africa Books)
- Karmzah, Farida Bedwei, and Ravi Allotey of Leti Arts (Afrocomix App, Leti Arts)
- Malika Warrior Queen Part Two, Roye Okupe, Chima Kalu (YouNeek Studios)
- Rovik, Yvonne Wanyoike, Kendi Mberia, Salim Busuru (Vibondu Comics, Avandu)
- Shaka Rising, Luke Molver (StoryPress Africa)
- Shuri, Nnedi Okorafor, Leonardo Romero (Marvel Comics)
- Tàtàshé, Cassandra Mark, Tobe Max Ezeogu (The Comic Republic)
- Under the Sun, Austine Osas, Abiodun Awodele, Yusuf Temitope (Pedacomics Ltd)
