Orbit Books Acquires New Alex White Trilogy

Thu Oct 24, 2019
Orbit Books has announced that it has acquired a new trilogy from Alex White, author of the Salvager series.

Orbit describes the new series as follows:

In this new wide-screen space opera, humanity has met its match. An alien race of enormous robotic AI have destroyed most of humanity’s outposts. But, on the eve of the Earth’s destruction, a musician makes one last desperate attempt to reach out and convinces one of humanity’s enemies to switch sides. Now, earth just might have a chance to survive…

While the trilogy title has not been announced yet, the first book in the series will be publishing in 2021.

White is also the author of Alien: The Cold Forge, and Every Mountain Made Low.

