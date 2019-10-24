Hocus Pocus 2 Is Reportedly Underway at Disney+

Screenshot: Disney

There’s a lot of big things happening with the Hocus Pocus sequel. Collider has reported that the film is officially “in early development” at Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, and that Workaholics writer/co-producer Jen D’Angelo will write the script.

And apparently, they really, really want to bring back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.

None of the three actors have said anything about being involved in Hocus Pocus 2. If they did end up returning, though, it would certainly save the sequel from any reboot/remake fatigue that would arise from a trio of new actors. (Also, we here at Tor.com think it would be hilarious if it were the same Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, but a new generation of meddling kids.)

There’s no word yet on the plot, a production schedule, or any casting announcements. In the meantime, Hocus Pocus arrives on Disney+ November 12, along with a bunch of other stuff, including The Mandalorian.