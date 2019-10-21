Listen to Cassandra Khaw’s “These Deathless Bones”, a Free Audiobook Horror Story

Prepare your ears for a world of ghosts, zombies, serial killers, and many more dark characters! Nightfire’s new anthology Come Join Us By the Fire, available exclusively on Google Play Books, has harnessed the talents of your favorite masters of horror including China Miéville, Paul Tremblay, Carmen Maria Machado, and more to bring you 35 terrifying tales you’re sure to enjoy. You can download the entire anthology of 35 stories, or pick and choose your favorites to download individually.

Today, we recommend Cassandra Khaw’s “These Deathless Bones”, a horror tale about the Witch Bride and the discord between her and her young stepson.