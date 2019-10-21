Announcing the 2019 British Fantasy Award Winners

The winners of the 2019 British Fantasy Awards were announced during a ceremony at FantasyCon 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners!

Members of the British Fantasy Society and FantasyCon nominate up to 6 finalists in each category, which are then voted on by a select jury.

The British Fantasy Special Award is known as the Karl Edward Wagner Award. The Award may be presented to individuals or organisations. The Award may go to someone who has made an important contribution to the genre or the Society throughout his/her lifetime; or it may go to the organisers of a special event or publication that took place in the relevant year.

Complete shortlist below, with winners in bold:

Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award)

The Bitter Twins, by Jen Williams (Headline)

Empire of Sand, by Tasha Suri (Orbit)

Foundryside, by Robert Jackson Bennett (Jo Fletcher Books)

The Green Man’s Heir, by Juliet E McKenna (Wizard’s Tower Press)

The Loosening Skin, by Aliya Whiteley (Unsung Stories)

Priest of Bones, by Peter McLean (Jo Fletcher Books)

Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award)

Little Eve, by Catriona Ward (W&N)

The Cabin at the End of the World, by Paul Tremblay (Titan Books)

The Way of the Worm, by Ramsey Campbell (PS Publishing)

Wolf’s Hill, by Simon Bestwick (Snowbooks)

Best Newcomer (the Sydney J Bounds Award)

Tasha Suri, for Empire of Sand (Orbit)

Tomi Adeyemi, for Children of Blood and Bone (Macmillan Children’s Books)

Cameron Johnston, for The Traitor God (Angry Robot)

RF Kuang, for The Poppy War (HarperVoyager)

Marian Womack, for Lost Objects (Luna Press Publishing)

Micah Yongo, for Lost Gods (Angry Robot)

Best Novella

The Tea Master and the Detective, by Aliette de Bodard (Subterranean Press)

Binti: The Night Masquerade, by Nnedi Okorafor (Tor.com Publishing)

“Breakwater”, by Simon Bestwick (Tor.com)

The Land of Somewhere Safe, by Hal Duncan (NewCon Press)

The Last Temptation of Dr Valentine, by John Llewellyn Probert (Black Shuck Books)

The Only Harmless Great Thing, by Brooke Bolander (Tor.com Publishing)

Best Short Fiction

“Down Where Sound Comes Blunt”, by GV Anderson (F&SF March/April 2018)

“Her Blood the Apples, Her Bones the Trees”, by Georgina Bruce (The Silent Garden: A Journal of Esoteric Fabulism)

“In the Gallery of Silent Screams”, by Carole Johnstone & Chris Kelso (Black Static #65)

“A Son of the Sea”, by Priya Sharma (All the Fabulous Beasts)

“Telling Stories”, by Ruth EJ Booth (The Dark #43)

“Thumbsucker”, by Robert Shearman (New Fears 2)

Best Anthology

Year’s Best Weird Fiction, Vol. 5, ed. Robert Shearman & Michael Kelly (Undertow Publications)

The Devil and the Deep: Horror Stories of the Sea, ed. Ellen Datlow (Night Shade Books)

Humanagerie, ed. Sarah Doyle & Allen Ashley (Eibonvale Press)

New Fears 2, ed. Mark Morris (Titan Books)

This Dreaming Isle, ed. Dan Coxon (Unsung Stories)

Best Collection

All the Fabulous Beasts, by Priya Sharma (Undertow Publications)

The Future is Blue, by Catherynne M Valente (Subterranean Press)

How Long ‘til Black Future Month?, by NK Jemisin (Orbit)

Lost Objects, by Marian Womack (Luna Press Publishing)

Octoberland, by Thana Niveau (PS Publishing)

Resonance & Revolt, by Rosanne Rabinowitz (Eibonvale Press)

Best Non-Fiction

Noise and Sparks, by Ruth EJ Booth (Shoreline of Infinity)

The Evolution of African Fantasy and Science Fiction, ed. Francesca T Barbini (Luna Press Publishing)

The Full Lid, by Alasdair Stuart (alasdairstuart.com/the-full-lid)

Ginger Nuts of Horror (www.gingernutsofhorror.com)

Les Vampires, by Tim Major (PS Publishing)

Best Independent Press

Unsung Stories

Fox Spirit Books

Luna Press Publishing

NewCon Press

Best Magazine / Periodical

Uncanny Magazine

Black Static

Gingernuts of Horror

Interzone

Shoreline of Infinity

Best Audio

Breaking the Glass Slipper (www.breakingtheglassslipper.com)

Bedtime Stories for the End of the World (endoftheworldpodcast.com)

Blood on Satan’s Claw, by Mark Morris (Bafflegab)

PodCastle (podcastle.org)

PsuedoPod (pseudopod.org)

Best Comic / Graphic Novel

Widdershins, Vol. 7, by Kate Ashwin

100 Demon Dialogues, by Lucy Bellwood (Toonhound Studios)

B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth, Vol. 1, by Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Guy Davis, Tyler Crook & Dave Stewart (Dark Horse)

Hellboy: The Complete Short Stories, Vol. 1, by Mike Mignola and others (Dark Horse)

The Prisoner, by Robert S Malan & John Cockshaw (Luna Press Publishing)

Saga #49-54, by Brian K Vaughan & Fiona Staples (Image Comics)

Best Artist

Vince Haig

David Rix

Daniele Serra

Sophie E Tallis

Best Film / Television Production

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord & Rodney Rothman

Annihilation, Alex Garland

Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

Black Panther, Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole

The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan

Inside No. 9, series 4, Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith

The Karl Edward Wagner Award