Watch the First Trailer for HBO’s Stephen King Adaptation, The Outsider

We’re in the Golden Age of Stephen King Adaptations right now. As far as movies go, It: Chapter Two just came out in September, In the Tall Grass went up on Netflix two weeks ago, and Doctor Sleep hits theaters November 8. Meanwhile, for TV, Castle Rock season 2 arrives on Hulu next Wednesday, while CBS’ The Stand is expected to air some time in 2020.

But that’s not all. We have yet another King adaptation to look forward to, and this one is from HBO. A 10-episode miniseries adaptation of his 2018 horror-thriller The Outsider, it dropped its first teaser on Thursday night.

The teaser opens with the arrest of teacher/Little League coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) for the murder of a young boy. With his fingerprints found all over the crime-scene, it seems like it should be an open-and-shut case. But as Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) and private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) discover, it’s anything but. As it turns out, there’s also footage proving Maitland was out of town when the boy was murdered, and how can someone be in two places at once?

The Outsider starts airing on HBO January 12, 2020, just in time to fill the prestige TV void left by the season finales of Watchmen and His Dark Materials.