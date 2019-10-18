Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel Will Headline HBO Max’s Station Eleven

Art by Vincent Chong

Earlier this year, WarnerMedia announced that it had picked up the rights to Emily St. John Mandel’s literary post apocalyptic novel Station Eleven for a limited series for its streaming service, HBO Max. According to Deadline, Terminator: Dark Fate’s Mackenzie Davis and Yesterday‘s Himesh Patel will headline the series.

Set fifteen years after the collapse of civilization due to a global flu pandemic, the book follows Jeevan Chaudhary (Patel) and Kirsten Raymonde (Davis), members of the Traveling Symphony, a group of actors and musicians who travel from settlement to settlement to bring the arts to survivors. As they etch out a living, they have to contend with the rise of a mysterious Prophet, who has been working to control a number of settlements, and has been claiming young women as his “wives.”

The series will be directed by Hiro Murai, who’s best known for his work with actor Donald Glover: he’s directed numerous episodes of the TV series Atlanta, as well as the Glover-led film Guava Island and music video This Is America. The series will run for 10 episodes, and is expected to launch at some point in the spring of 2020.

In addition to getting the rights to stream a variety of existing shows like The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who, and Friends, WarnerMedia has greenlit a number of genre projects for its streaming platform. That includes a companion series to Denis Villenvue’s Dune film, Dune: The Sisterhood, and adaptations of Brian Woods’ comic DMZ and Madeline Miller’s Circe.