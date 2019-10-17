One of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Oxford Houses Has Gone Up for Sale

"20 Northmoor Road, Oxford" by Jpbowen is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Attention all budding fantasy novelists! If that 10-volume epic you have percolating in your brain is taking a little longer than you thought, if the ravages of modern life are seriously cramping your creative output, or if you simply need that mythic “room of one’s own,” then boy, do we have the house for you.

The BBC reports that one of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s Oxford homes has gone up for sale, and it can be yours for the paltry sum of 4.575 million. That’s in pounds, by the way, not dollars. With the exchange rate, that’s exactly $5,870,200.80.

But hey! Maybe all that lingering Tolkien energy is worth it. According to the BBC, Tolkien lived there between 1930 to 1947. He worked on The Lord of the Rings in the study, and rumor has it that he wrote The Hobbit there, as well.

According to the listing, the house at 20 Northmoor Road has six bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms, an additional family bathroom, a downstairs shower room, a walk-in larder, a utility room, a “separate loo,” three reception rooms, a reception hall, a kitchen/breakfast room, a 27 ft. drawing room, and a garden. They’ll also throw in this neat little plaque.

Quick, someone alert Stephen Colbert!

