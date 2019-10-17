New Horror Imprint Nightfire Announces Come Join Us by the Fire, an Audio Horror Anthology

Nightfire, a new horror imprint that will join Tor, Forge, Tor Teen & Starscape, and Tor.com Publishing as part of Tom Doherty Associates, is thrilled to announce an exclusive audio project in conjunction with Google Play Books, set to go live on October 17.

Come Join Us by the Fire is an audio-only horror anthology of 35 short stories available to download as free individual audiobooks or to call up with a voice command on your Android phone or Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, like Google Home, via the Google Play Books app. To try it out, just say “Hey Google, read me ‘This Guy’ by Chuck Wendig”—one of the many titles available.

The project is a way to preview the breadth of talent writing in the horror genre today, with contributions from a wide range of bestselling genre luminaries including China Miéville, Chuck Wendig, Richard Kadrey, and Victor LaValle, Shirley Jackson Award winners Paul Tremblay (The Cabin at the End of the World), Priya Sharma (All the Fabulous Beasts), and Sam J. Miller (Blackfish City) Nebula Award winners Brooke Bolander, Alyssa Wong, Kij Johnson and many, many more.

Theresa DeLucci, editor of Come Join Us by the Fire and Senior Associate Director of Marketing at Nightfire says, “We wanted this long list of stories to showcase the scope of modern horror, from the cosmic and Lovecraftian, the beloved undead tropes of zombies, ghosts, and slashers, to the more uncanny and internal terrors of isolation, lost love, aging, and one of the briefest, most distressing alien abduction stories you’ll ever hear (‘No Matter Which Way We Turned’ by 2017 Guggenheim Fellowship recipient Brian Evenson.)”

The authors also reflect the diversity of horror as a field, with selections from horror grandmasters such as Joe R. Lansdale and exciting new voices including recent Bram Stoker Award winner Gwendolyn Kiste (The Rust Maidens,) Cassandra Khaw, and Michael Wehunt and literary crossover stars such as Carmen Maria Machado, National Book Award finalist and winner of the the Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Fiction.

Come Join Us By The Fire is currently only available for download in Canada and the U.S.

Come Join Us by the Fire: Table of Contents