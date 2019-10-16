Watch the Trailer for Never Surrender, a Documentary About Galaxy Quest

Screenshot: Fathom Events

This year, Galaxy Quest will turn 20 years old. In case you haven’t seen it (which, if you’re reading this website, seems super unlikely), it was a terrifically meta and affectionate parody of Star Trek and Trekkies, starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and Alan Rickman, that was made the year nerd culture began to take over the world.

Now, to coincide with its 20th anniversary, there’s a new documentary about the film coming out. Called Never Surrender, it explores how Galaxy Quest came to be a beloved cult favorite, and features footage and interviews with the cast and fans. Check out the trailer below!

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary is a collaboration between Fathom Events and Screen Junkies, the folks who brought us Honest Trailers and Fandom Uncovered. It comes out in theaters November 26, 2019.

In the meantime, you should seriously watch Galaxy Quest. It’s better to just go in without knowing anything, but here’s the official synopsis (from IMDb) and a trailer, if you’re into that: