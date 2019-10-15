Download a Free Ebook of The Tiger’s Daughter by K Arsenault Rivera Before Oct. 19!

Art by Jaime Jones

The Hokkaran empire has conquered every land within their bold reach—but failed to notice a lurking darkness festering within the people.

Now it is up to two young warriors, raised together across borders since their prophesied birth, to save the world from these encroaching demons.

Each month, the Tor.com eBook Club gives away one (or two, and sometimes five? You can’t pin us down!) free sci-fi/fantasy ebook to club subscribers. For October 2019, the Ebook Club pick is K Arsenault Rivera’s novel THE TIGER’S DAUGHTER.

As book reviewer Natalie Zutter put it after finishing the novel:

Shefali. O-Shizuka. We need to talk. You’re out of control. You run through palace gardens fending off tigers, and camp out on the Silver Steppes grappling with demons around the fire. You’re so convinced that you’ve been touched by the gods because you’ve been able to escape tiger attacks without getting mauled, just some claws to the shoulder.

Go on….

