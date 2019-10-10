Popular Webtoon Series Lore Olympus Being Developed as an Animated Series

Art by Rachel Smythe / Webtoon

According to Deadline, the webcomic platform Webtoon has partnered with The Jim Henson Company to develop Rachel Smythe’s Lore Olympus into a YA animated series. The popular webcomic series is a fresh and modern interpretation of Greek mythology, centered on the relationship of Hades and Persephone. In Smythe’s retelling, the couple meets at Zeus’ party, and romance blossoms from there.

Launched in March 2018, Lore Olympus is the top title on Webtoon’s platform, and is instantly recognizable for its stylized, monochromatic characters, and has inspired leagues of fanart and cosplay.

The executive director of television for The Henson Company, Ashley Griffis, will guide the development process of the webcomic. She had this to say: