Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House Picked up by Amazon Studios

It’s a great year for Leigh Bardugo! Back in January, her Grishaverse novels got snatched up by Netflix for a TV adaptation. Now, a mere two days after its release, her new novel Ninth House has been picked up by Amazon.

Ninth House triggered a bidding war between Amazon Studios, HBO, Hulu and other premium streaming outlets expressing interest, according to Deadline. Bardugo is on board to write and executive produce the series.

Ninth House is Bardugo’s first adult fantasy novel, and follows Alex Stern as she navigates the secret societies of an alternate Yale and New Haven.

Bardugo expressed her excitement about the deal on Twitter:

Ahem. I know most of you don't know Alex Stern and the world of Ninth House yet, but I'm pretty damn excited about this. Mors vincit omnia 💀🐍 https://t.co/WrNvnbogEy — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) October 10, 2019

And since all good news in my life seems to be accompanied by physical disaster, I probably have cholera. — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) October 10, 2019

Note: I do not actually have cholera. I have a bad cold and I am a drama queen. So same difference. — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) October 10, 2019

