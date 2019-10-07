Revealing We Free the Stars, Book 2 in Hafsah Faizal’s Sands of Arawiya Series

Inspired by the magical folklore of Arabia, Hafsah Faizal’s Sands of Arawiya series is the story of two warriors driven by duty and bound by fate. We’re excited to share the cover for book two, We Free the Stars—available May 2020 from FSG Books for Young Readers.

Zafira is the Hunter, braving the cursed forest of the Arz to feed her people. Nasir is the Prince of Death, assassinating those who defy his autocratic father, the sultan. She must hide her identity. He mustn’t display compassion. But when both embark on a quest to uncover a lost magic artifact, Zafira and Nasir encounter an ancient evil long thought destroyed—and discover that the prize they seek may be even more dangerous than any of their enemies. In We Free the Stars, Zafira and Nasir must conquer the darkness around—and inside of—them.