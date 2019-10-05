Tor.com

Will Robinson Searches For His Robot in Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer!

Sat Oct 5, 2019
Lost in Space came to New York Comic Con to announce the release date of season two and a new trailer!

Here is the season two trailer, complete with slow-jam version of “What A Wonderful World”. A wonderful world somewhere in space, it would seem…

One thing is for sure—Will is gonna find his robot friend. Also, there’s someone new hanging out with the Robinsons, reported to be Ben Adler (JJ Feild), an academic contemporary of Maureen Robinson’s.

Lost in Space season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 24th, 2019!

