The Future Looks Dark! Watch the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer

Credit: CBS

There are only six stars left on the Federation flag! Star Trek: Discovery has officially jumped into a very bleak future for the Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets. Nonetheless, Saru wants everyone to focus on “hope.” But what’s up with Burnham’s multiple hairstyles and why is Mirror Georgiou back in a Starfleet uniform? Fire up-that Spore Drive, the new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is here!

Spoilers for the new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 3 ahead.

First off, let’s watch that shiny new trailer right here!

There’s lot to take in here. So let’s break down the basics.

Burnham has several different hairstyles, meaning a lot of time will pass during this season

Andorians are back and they appear at odds with what is left of the Federation.

There are only six stars left on the Federation flag. Which planets might those be? (And who left?)

We very clearly see members of the Trill species in this trailer. Could the Dax symbiont be a legit character this season! Why did no one see that one coming!?

The new captain is not revealed, but Georgiou is in a Starfleet Uniform at some point. So maybe she’s in charge? Plot twist!

The newest character, Cleavland Book, says Burnham believes in “ghosts” referring to her Starfleet insignia. This heavily implies Starfleet doesn’t exist anymore, even though the Federation might?

The release date for season 3 is simply listed as “2020” right now, so it stands to reasons it’s after Picard.