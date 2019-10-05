Tor.com

Get Your Mallets Ready: Annie Wilkes Has Arrived in Castle Rock!

Season two of Castle Rock is heading straight for Misery! Lizzy Kaplan will be bringing a creepy new take on Annie Wilkes, plus Tim Robbins is returning to the world of Stephen King for the first time since his iconic turn in Shawshank Redemption.

Lizzy Caplan will be introducing us to a younger Annie Wilkes, who is still connected to the world and trying to care for her daughter:

Tim Robbins, meanwhile, won’t be back as Andy DuFresne. This time he’ll be taking on the role of Pop Merrill, the owner of the The Emporium Galorium who was appeared in a story called Sun Dog and was referred to in Needful Things, and is the uncle of Ace Merrill, the guy who threatened the kids from Stand By Me with a switchblade.

Take a look at Lizzy Kaplan in the Season Two trailer below:

Castle Rock returns to Hulu on October 23!

 

 

