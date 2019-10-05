New Star Trek Short Treks Episode “Q &A” Explains Why Spock Is Spock

Credit: CBS

What was Spock like before the original Star Trek? Why did he yell so much in “The Cage?” The newest Short Treks episode “Q & A”, written by Picard showrunner and award-winning novelist Michael Chabon attempts to answer all of those questions. It also suggests that the Spock of “The Cage” was more influenced by Number One than we thought. Here’s the big stuff that happened in “Q & A” plus the trailer and schedule for the rest of the Short Treks for the rest of 2019 and 2020.

Spoilers ahead for Short Treks new minisode, “Q & A”.

First up, here’s a 30-second trailer for “Q &A” the trailer for the TK minute episode of Short Treks.

The episode is streaming online right now on CBS All-Access, so here’s the big breakdown of what you need to know.

The episode 100 percent takes place before “The Cage” despite the fact everyone is rocking the redesigned Discovery versions of the TOS uniforms

The story is about Spock and Number One being trapped in a turbo lift during a power outage.

The ending of the episode strongly suggests Spock modeled his persona for dealing with humans on Number One. It’s a nice bit of retcon and comes across very sweet.

And here’s the roll-out for all six new Short Treks between now and early 2020.

“Q&A” – available to stream now

“The Trouble with Edward” – Thursday, Oct. 10

“Ask Not” – Thursday, Nov. 14

“The Girl Who Made the Stars” – Thursday, Dec. 12

“Ephraim and Dot” – Thursday, Dec. 12

“Children of Mars” – Thursday, Jan. 9

At this time, we’re not sure which of these Short Treks episodes is the Picard-prequel but based on the airdate, “Children of Mars” is a good bet. We also know at least two more of these episodes will be based on Pike’s Enterprise, but we can’t totally be sure which ones are which. Yet.

You can watch“Q&A” on CBS All-Access right here.