Lucasfilm Publishing Teases “Project Luminous”, New Thrawn Trilogy, and More at Star Wars Books Panel

Lucasfilm Publishing held a panel at New York Comic Con this week to talk about upcoming Star Wars books and comics, and another mysterious project that could signal some of the major changes that The Rise of Skywalker will bring to the Star Wars galaxy…

There’s a lot coming up for Star Wars media with The Rise of Skywalker incoming this December, but this is not the end, of course. And the most interesting project teased at the Lucasfilm Publishing panel was one titled “Project Luminous”:

It seems to be a collaboration between Marvel, IDW, Del Rey, and Disney Lucasfilm All will be revealed January-ish #NYCC2019 #starwars pic.twitter.com/hGTdNjSFo0 — Friends of the Force Podcast @ NYCC (@FriendsOfForce) October 4, 2019

As you can see, this is meant to be some sort of crossover between IDW Comics, Marvel, Disney Lucasfilm, and Del Rey. It features five excellent authors (Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule), and will be out in 2020, after The Rise of Skywalker is released. The copy above the banner shown at NYCC reads “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things… Until…” and then the title of this series.

This could be our biggest hint about what Episode IX will bring to the Star Wars universe, and what the end of the Skywalker Saga means. Whatever these stories are meant to entail, they will clearly be interrogating the nature of the Force post The Rise of Skywalker—which certainly makes it sound like big changes are afoot.

But that’s not all the panel had in store…

The other major announcement came in the form of a brand new set of books starring everyone’s favorite Grand Admiral—Timothy Zahn is back to do Thrawn: The Ascendancy Trilogy. Book One will release in May, 2020.

Here are more titles to look forward to!

Shadow Fall by Alexander Freed, sequel to Book One of the Alphabet Squadron, out June 2020

A new run of the Darth Vader comic by Greg Pak with art by Raffaele Lenoo, focusing on the time between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, starting in February 2020

A new run of the Star Wars comic by Charles Soule with art by Jesus Saiz, focusing on the time between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, starting on January 1st, 2020

Star Wars: Dark Legends, the next fairy tale-esque book by George Mann with illustrations by Grant Griffin, release unknown

A Clone Wars anthology, written by various authors including Zoraida Córdova (who is doing the Asajj Ventress story), out on August 25th, 2020

The Rise of Kylo Ren by Charles Soule with art by Will Silney, out on December 18th, 2019

Spark of the Resistance by Justina Ireland with art by Phil Noto, out on October 4th, 2019

So that’s a lot coming for Star Wars fans—hopefully we’ll hear about more on Project Luminous soon!