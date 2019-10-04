Are You Afraid of the Dark Returns with a Creepy New Clip!

Screenshot: Nickelodeon Productions

Are you ready for a meeting of the Midnight Society? A new clip from the reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark premiered at New York Comic-Con, and it does not disappoint. Come, click through, and join us in the…

CARNIVAL OF DOOM!

The new clip takes us into the titular Carnival of Doom, and follows three groups of hapless kids as they’re menaced by swamp creatures, harlequins, and, uh, a sentient ferris wheel?

The new show is willing to get scarier than the original, and it’s also not afraid of nostalgia! While the new tales will be told by an all new Midnight Society (with Sam Ashe Arnold as Gavin, Miya Cech as Akiko, Tamara Smart as Louise, IT‘s Jeremy Ray Taylor as Graham, and Lyliana Wray as Rachel) the opening credits will riff on the originals, with some shots directly homaged. Plus, Easter eggs will abound:

The new Are You Afraid of the Dark show will have tons of horror movie easter eggs. Many of the characters’ last names are nods to horror directors. 👻 #nycc #AreYouAfraidoftheDark #fuelyourfandom — The Pop Insider (@thepopinsider) October 4, 2019

The series will be three one-hour episodes, with the first airing on Friday, October 11th, at 7 p.m. and the rest following on October 18th and 25th, respectively.