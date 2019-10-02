Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Director André Øvredal’s Next Movie Could Be a Dracula Spin-off

Ivan Konstantinovich Aivazovsky - Shipwreck on a Stormy Morning, 1895 Bela Lugosi, Dracula, 1931

What could be more metal than a horror/thriller about a vampire at sea? The answer to that of course, is a nautical horror/thriller about THE vampire, Count Dracula himself. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal is in talks to direct The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which tells the story of what *really* happened onboard the ship that brought the titular vampire (along with 50 boxes of Transylvanian dirt) to England in Bram Stoker’s novel.

In the book, the events that befall the Demeter’s ill-fated crew are left deliberately mysterious, with just a ship’s log and a dead sailor tied to the helm to show for it. The script, however, explores what happens when Dracula picks off the crew.

THR reports that the movie, which was just acquired by Amblin Partners, has been stuck in development hell for about 17 years (!), with the original script first written by Bragi Schut in 2002. Various filmmakers since then have tried to tackle the project, to no avail. According to THR, the most promising attempt was in 2012, with David Slade attached to direct and starring Ben Kingsley and Noomi Rapace.

There’s no word yet on a release date.