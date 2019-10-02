Dark Horse Comics Is Publishing a Massive Collection of Neil Gaiman Short Fiction

Ahead of New York Comic Con, Dark Horse Comics has announced a new collection of Neil Gaiman stories, The Neil Gaiman Library: Volume 1, which will go on sale next summer—May 27th in comic shops, and June 9th in bookstores.

Gaiman is a prolific writer known for his numerous novels, short stories, comics, and lately, television shows. The series appears to be an effort on the part of Dark Horse Comics to bring together his numerous standalone shorter comics and graphic novels for audiences wishing to catch up on his work. Accordingly, the series will contain adaptations of Gaiman’s short fiction. The first, 336-page volume will contains four of those stories: “A Study in Emerald”, “Murder Mysteries”, “How to Talk to Girls at Parties”, and “Forbidden Brides of the Faceless Slaves in the Secret House of the Night of Dread Desire”.

Gaiman first published “A Study in Emerald” back in 2003 in Shadows over Baker Street, an anthology that mashed up the adventures of Sherlock Holmes with the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. It won the Hugo Award for Best Short Story in 2004, and Dark Horse published the story as a graphic novel last year, with art from Rafael Scavone, Rafael Albuquerque and Dave Stewart. “Murder Mysteries” was first published in the 1992 anthology Midnight Graffiti, following an angel tasked with figuring out who killed a fellow angel—Dark Horse published an adaptation in 2002, with art by P. Craig Russel. Director John Cameron Mitchell directed a film adaptation of “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” last year, based on the story that Gaiman published in 2006 (and adapted by Gabriel Ba and Fabio Moon for Dark Horse in 2016). Finally, “Forbidden Brides of the Faceless Slaves in the Secret House of the Night of Dread Desire” first appeared in Gaiman’s short story collection Fragile Things in 2006, and was adapted as a graphic novel in 2017.

Big books. Heavy books. Glorious books. https://t.co/z9DqQ672r3 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 2, 2019

The company didn’t indicate what would be included in Volume 2, or when that would arrive. There’s certainly plenty of titles to choose from; Dark Horse has published at least a dozen such graphic novels over the years, enough to fill a number of volumes in the years to come.