Check Out the Cover for Hannah Abigail Clarke’s The Scapegracers

Wed Oct 2, 2019 9:00am Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]

We’re excited to share the cover for Hannah Abigail Clarke’s debut novel The Scapegracers, a fantasy that combines the perennially popular genres of witches and high school society. Head below for the full cover, along with alternate sketches from artist Anka Lavriv!

The Scapegracers publishes May 2020 with Erewhon Books.

Skulking near the bottom of West High’s social pyramid, Sideways Pike lurks under the bleachers doing magic tricks for Coke bottles. As a witch, lesbian, and lifelong outsider, she’s had a hard time making friends.

But when the three most popular girls pay her $40 to cast a spell at their Halloween party, Sideways gets swept into a new clique. The unholy trinity are dangerous angels, sugar-coated rattlesnakes, and now–unbelievably–Sideways’ best friends.

Together, the four bond to form a ferocious and powerful coven. They plan parties, cast curses on dudebros, try to find Sideways a girlfriend, and elude the fundamentalist witch hunters hellbent stealing their magic. But for Sideways, the hardest part is the whole ‘having friends’ thing. Who knew that balancing human interaction with supernatural peril could be so complicated?

From Liz Gorinsky, editor and founder of Erewhon Books:

“From my first read of The Scapegracers, I had a very clear flash of what I wanted on the cover, and I’m so glad that Hannah and Anka both agreed to follow that path. Anka is one of the best and most distinctive tattoo artists on the New York scene, and her love of mysticism and the occult made her the perfect person to illustrate this story of the teenage witch Sideways coming into her own through ritual magic. Add in some inspired spooky design by Dana Li for a cover that really reflects the unique spirit of this book.”

Cover art by Anka Lavriv; design by Dana Li

Art by Anka Lavriv (Click to enlarge)

