Check Out the Cover for Hannah Abigail Clarke’s The Scapegracers

We’re excited to share the cover for Hannah Abigail Clarke’s debut novel The Scapegracers, a fantasy that combines the perennially popular genres of witches and high school society. Head below for the full cover, along with alternate sketches from artist Anka Lavriv!

The Scapegracers publishes May 2020 with Erewhon Books.

Skulking near the bottom of West High’s social pyramid, Sideways Pike lurks under the bleachers doing magic tricks for Coke bottles. As a witch, lesbian, and lifelong outsider, she’s had a hard time making friends. But when the three most popular girls pay her $40 to cast a spell at their Halloween party, Sideways gets swept into a new clique. The unholy trinity are dangerous angels, sugar-coated rattlesnakes, and now–unbelievably–Sideways’ best friends. Together, the four bond to form a ferocious and powerful coven. They plan parties, cast curses on dudebros, try to find Sideways a girlfriend, and elude the fundamentalist witch hunters hellbent stealing their magic. But for Sideways, the hardest part is the whole ‘having friends’ thing. Who knew that balancing human interaction with supernatural peril could be so complicated?

From Liz Gorinsky, editor and founder of Erewhon Books: