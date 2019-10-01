The First Trailer for Birds of Prey Is Here

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Pictures

No more Mistah J! The first trailer for Birds of Prey (full title: Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is here, and it’s a glorious, fast-talkin’, ass-kickin’, bisexually lit neon fever dream extravaganza.

Narrated non-stop by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), the whole thing is essentially just a soliloquoy on such varied topics as the archetypes of commedia dell’arte, the liberating nature of single-dom, her preferred cultural slang (she likes “broad” or “dame,” and “on occasion bitch,” but not “chick”), and sleepovers. This is accompanied by clips of Harley using finger-paintings of the Joker for target practice, Harley adopting some hyenas, Harley having a Lady and the Tramp moment with one of said hyenas, Harley lip-syncing to Diamond’s Are a Girl’s Best Friend while her back-up dancers attack, and, well, just see for yourself.

Birds of Prey hits theaters February 2020.