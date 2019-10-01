Preview New Art From the Illustrated Edition of Robin Hobb’s Assassin’s Apprentice

April 2020 marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of Robin Hobb’s Assassin’s Apprentice, the book that introduced readers to FitzChivalry Farseer and his mysterious, often maddening friend the Fool and launched a beloved saga that spans multiple series.

To celebrate the occasion, Del Rey is releasing an illustrated edition with art by Magali Villeneuve. We’re thrilled to share four of the illustrations below—including one exclusive sneak peek!

Assassin’s Apprentice (The Illustrated Edition) is available from Del Rey.