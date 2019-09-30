The Second Trailer for The King’s Man Is Full of New Footage

Screenshot: 20th Century Fox

There’s a brand-new trailer for The King’s Man, the WWI-set prequel to the Kingsman franchise, and this one is stuffed with plenty of never-before-seen footage.

The clip opens with a voice-over of somebody (presumably Rasputin) delivering a good, old-fashioned mustache-twirler of a monolog: “This will not be a war of heroes. Which is all to say, this is going to be fun. Mwahahaha.” (No seriously, that’s what he says.) From there, we jump to new recruit Conrad (Harris Dickinson) getting a tour-slash-training-montage around the Secret Service, courtesy of the Duke of Oxford/Lawrence of Arabia (Ralph Fiennes). For the first time, we meet Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton’s characters, fellow agents named Shola and Polly. Plus, there’s a lot more Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), whose Black Sabbath-timed balletic sword-fight is just one of several flashy action sequences shown in the clip.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, according to IMDb:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.

The King’s Man comes out February 14, 2020, and also stars Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci, Matthew Goode, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. You can watch the first trailer here.