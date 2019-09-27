Highlights from Paul Krueger’s r/Books AMA

Fantasy writer (and noted anime enthusiast) Paul Krueger‘s new book, Steel Crow Saga, came out earlier this week. He calls it an “epic fantasy examination of colonialism through the lens of Pokémon,” a description that can only be bested by author Emily Skrutskie declaring it “anime as fuck.” To celebrate the release, Krueger dropped by r/Books for an AMA. He talked his writing process, the fellow writers he’d like to be stranded on a dessert (NOT desert) island with, his characters’ signature bar drinks, the cocktail you should be sipping while reading Steel Crow Saga, his top 5 battle couples, Animorphs, and much more. Here are the highlights!

On Writing Advice and Steel Crow Saga:

On tricks for staying on-task:

On Fellow Authors:

Writers and the books that inspire him:

I find romance authors to be incredibly inspirational. Theirs is a genre with a fairly defined formula, and so they’re all constantly faced with the challenge of how they can add their own original spin on it. Some of my favorites in that arena: WHEN DIMPLE MET RISHI by Sandhya Menon

SECOND POSITION by Katherine Locke

THE PRINCE AND THE DRESSMAKER by Jen Wang and I just devoured and enjoyed Casey McQuiston’s RED, WHITE, AND ROYAL BLUE.

Authors he’d want to be stranded on a dessert island (yes) with:

Hoping for an invite to the ice cream Sandwich Islands, Rob? I would want Sarah Kuhn, because Sarah always has the best dessert taste and she’d know how to make sure we enjoyed the experience. I would want Neil Gaiman, because I love the image of an extremely grown-up goth man standing on a shore of millennial pink buttercream. And I would want Sam Sykes, but only after Sam’s taken a bunch of shipbuilding classes so we could escape once we ate the whole island.

His go-to fantasy authors:

Oh, man. We happen to live in a great time for fantasy novels that are doing fun, interesting things with the form: whether that’s updating the medieval European setting, or drawing from different source material than Tolkien, or including scenes where people have feelings. I buy everything Leigh Bardugo writes. Same goes for V.E. Schwab. I love Sam Sykes for his inextinguishable sense of fun. Fonda Lee for her inventiveness and visceral fight scenes. Erin Morgenstern because her books are a wonder, like a warm jelly tart whose flavor magically changes every time you bite into it

Some Cocktail Fun

On his main characters’ signature bar drinks:

Tala would drink tequila, straight-up. It doesn’t really exist in my fantasy world, but it makes sense from a character standpoint. She and Chow Yun-Fat would get along. Jimuro would quietly sip warm tea or warm sake, depending on his mood. In either case, his sips would be dainty and delicate. Xiulan would have tea as well, but she’d dump a whole load of sugar into it. Lee would drink whatever there was to be drunk, and conveniently skip out just before the bill showed up.

On the cocktail you should be drinking while reading Steel Crow Saga:

I was going through a pretty major Bee’s Knees phase when I wrote the first draft, so I’ll say that: 2 oz. gin 3/4 oz. lemon juice 3/4 oz. honey syrup Shake over ice, strain, and serve up. If you swap the gin for bourbon and serve it on the rocks, congrats! You’ve just made yourself a gold rush, which is just as good.

On his top 5 battle couples: