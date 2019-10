Tor.com is home to an award-winning short fiction program, with over a decade of weekly stories for science fiction, fantasy, and horror fans to enjoy.

We’re making reading our stories even easier by offering a short fiction-only newsletter. Subscribers get two months’ worth of short fiction delivered to their inboxes in multiple digital formats on a bimonthly basis. For our upcoming newsletter, subscribers are about to receive an entire summer’s worth of short fiction. Sign up today!