Thor Gets to Meet Some of Loki’s Old (Pirate!) Flames in New Series From Serial Box

Credit: Serial Box, Marvel

The God of Thunder is getting the serial fiction treatment. Serial Box and Marvel have teamed up for several original series based on Marvel characters, and the first will feature everyone’s favorite long-haired, Norse-mythology-retconning sibling rivals: Thor and Loki.

According to the press release, the series (which will come in both ebook and audiobook form) is called Thor: Metal Gods and features the Asgardian Cain and Abel teaming up to “race across the universe to untangle a dangerous mystery and stop the return of an ancient evil.” Metal Gods will also feature two original characters: a Korean demi-goddess named Horangi and a “charismatic, gender-ambiguous space pirate” named Captain Zia who has some unresolved “history” with Loki. (Nice.)

The series will be written by a team led by Mandy screenwriter Aaron Stewart-Ahn. It will include Locus winner and Hugo/Nebula/Clarke nominee Yoon Ha Lee, as well as author/podcaster Brian Keene and writer/podcaster Jay Edidin. Serial Box has informed us that the voice cast is still in the works.

The first installment of Thor: Metal Gods comes out December 12. Future series, according to the press release, will feature Black Panther, Black Widow, Jessica Jones, and other Marvel characters beginning in 2020.