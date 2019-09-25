Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill Are Coming Back for Jurassic World 3

Screenshot: Universal Pictures

Most of the time, fanservice ends up feeling awkward and contrived. But sometimes, it feels very, very right. This is a case of the latter. While attending a screening of Battle at Big Rock on Tuesday, Deadline reported, Laura Dern revealed that she, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill will all be reprising their Jurassic Park roles in Jurassic World 3.

This is excellent news, considering how Goldblum’s cameo as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was all-too-brief. Meanwhile, Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler and Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant haven’t appeared in the franchise since Jurassic Park III. Given how iconic and well-written Ellie Sattler was, and how questionably the later movies have been treating their female leads, perhaps this will revive the sort of writing that doesn’t involve running from dinosaurs in high heels.

Jurassic World 3 will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, who gave us the first Jurassic World, and he’ll be joined in executive producing duties by Steven Spielberg. According to Deadline, production is expected to begin early next year.