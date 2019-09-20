Smallville‘s Tom Welling to Play Superman Again in the Arrowverse Crossover

Screenshot: The CW

A third Superman has been added to the mix for the CW’s massive Arrowverse crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths! This time, he’ll be played by Tom Welling. Deadline has reported that the actor will indeed be reprising his Smallville version of the character, and the crossover event will reveal what happened to Clark Kent 10 years after the events of the show.

Apparently, this Superman reunion has been a long time in the making. Arrow‘s executive producer/co-creator Marc Guggenheim told Deadline:

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

The other two Supermen (well, so far) will be played by Brandon Routh, who last played the character in Superman Returns (2006), and Tyler Hoechlin, who currently plays Superman on Supergirl. To make things even more ambitious, Routh will also be playing The Atom, his role on Legends of Tomorrow, during the crossover event. (It’s not clear which, if any, of these characters will be interacting.)

Previously, it was reported that Kevin Conroy, the voice of infinite animated Batmans, would finally be putting on the Caped Crusader’s suit in live-action during Crisis on Infinite Earths. Meanwhile, the crossover event will also unite Black Lightning with the rest of the Arrowverse for the very first time.

The five-episode Crisis on Infinite Earths, which spans Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl, will premiere in December 2019.