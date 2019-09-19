Tor.com

New Knives Out Trailer Sharpens the Stakes

Thu Sep 19, 2019 3:14pm 2 comments 3 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Lionsgate Movies

The second trailer for Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie mystery-inspired whodunnit, Knives Out, was released earlier this week, teasing more of Detective Benoit Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) deduction skills.

Patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is introduced as one of the best-selling mystery writers of all time. As the detectives ask questions about the deceased, family members either open up about the faults of others or keep closed lips. Blanc starts to bring everyone’s potential motives into play and soon the …. knives come out.

Knives Out hits theaters November 27th! Who’s as excited as we are?

