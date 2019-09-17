Tor.com

V.E. Schwab’s The Archived Book Series Being Adapted for The CW

Tue Sep 17, 2019
Photo by Jenna Maurice

A new team of ghost hunters are making their way to The CW Network.

V. E. Schwab’s The Archived is currently being developed  for the CW, according to Variety.

The team behind Jane the Virgin, writer Liz Scudlo, and creator and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, will be adapting the book series’s universe.

In the series, the eldest child in a family of ghost hunters, Bex has trained her entire life for the day she’ll take up the mantle of “the chosen one.” But when her dad dies and her local-weather-girl sister wakes up with the familial powers instead, these night-and-day sisters will have to figure out how to work together and save the world.

Author V.E. Schwab sounded off on the announcement:

Scudlo will serve as writer and executive producer on The Archived, while Urman will executive produce. No series date has been announced yet.

citation

