Mr. Robot Creator Sam Esmail Is Rebooting Battlestar Galactica

NBC

Looks like it’s Battlestar Galactica’s turn to go through the reboot machine—again. According to Deadline, this time, it will be helmed by none other than Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. NBC Universal, which gave us the critically acclaimed first Battlestar Galactica reboot in the 2000’s, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Deadline reports that this will be just one of several reboots (including Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster) that will be launched on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, which will also have some original content in store when it launches in April 2020.

That’s literally all we (or presumably anyone not under an NDA) knows about the new Battlestar Galactica, including, uh, why. Deadline reports that they “hear” Esmail is a “huge fan of BG,” but he has yet to publicly comment on this decision.

Over at Tor.com HQ, this news prompted immediate plans to collectively re-binge all four seasons of the 2004 Battlestar Galactica over copious amounts of Chinese food, and we’d suggest you all do the same until we hear some more about the reboot.

UPDATE: Sam Esmail tweeted that this Battle Star Galactica reboot will not be a remake of Moore’ BSG, but will instead explore a new story: