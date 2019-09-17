Download a Free Ebook of New Spring, a Wheel of Time Novel by Robert Jordan, Before Sept. 21

Artist: Jason Chan

For three days battle has raged in the snow around the great city of Tar Valon. In the city, a Foretelling of the future is uttered. On the slopes of Dragonmount, the immense mountain that looms over the city, is born an infant prophesied to change the world.

Moiraine Damodred, soon to be raised to Aes Sedai, must find this child.

Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time is heading to screens soon (filming began this month!), with an initial season focused from the viewpoint of Moiraine Damodred, the One Power-wielding Aes Sedai who stumbles upon Rand, Mat, Perrin, Egwene, and Nynaeve in an out-of-the-way village deep in the forest.

But why does focus on them so intently? And when did her quest begin?

And what’s this “Wheel of Time” series like, anyway?

Draw near and listen, or else time is at an end.