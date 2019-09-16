Tor.com

Wheel of Time Showrunner Rafe Judkins Makes Tribute Video to Robert Jordan

Mon Sep 16, 2019 3:10pm 1 comment Favorite This
Screenshot: Amazon

Earlier today, Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins took to Twitter to announce that the TV adaptation will start filming.

In the short video post, Judkins noted that the WoT’s first day of principal photograph also coincides with the 12th anniversary of author Robert Jordan’s death. Judkins states, “So as much as I’m excited about this new endeavor that we are all embarking on, I am also quite humbled and honored to remember the man who began all of this. Tai’shar Rigney.”

The Wheel of Time Twitter account posted the video with the hashtag #ThankYouRobertJordan, encouraging fans to add their own tributes.

