The Wheel of Time Cast Shares Their First Group Photo as They Start Filming in Prague

Fri Sep 13, 2019 9:46am 21 comments 6 Favorites [+]

GET HYPE! Amazon Prime’s Wheel of Time adaptation has begun filming in Prague, and on Thursday, the cast shared their first group photo on Instagram. The picture, which seems to have been taken by Rosamund Pike, unites Moraine, al’Lan, Rand, Mat, Perrin, Nynaeve, and Egwene.

Behind them, you can see some very Two Rivers-y bricks and trees, and some considerably less Two Rivers-y vans.

Let’s put some names to those lovely faces! As previously revealed on #WoTWednesdays, here’s the cast list for our leads:

Moraine: Rosamund Pike

al’Lan Mandragoran: Daniel Henney

Rand al’Thor: Josh Stradowski

Perrin Aybara: Marcus Rutherford

Matrim Cauthon: Barney Harris

Nynaeve al’Meara: Zoë Robins

Egwene al’Vere: Madeleine Madden

You can find some more info on what the actors for the Two Rivers crew have been up to pre-WoT in our previous write-up here. Those who have yet to been cast include Thom Merrilin, Min, Loial, Elayne Trakand and her brothers Gawyn and Galad, Morgase, and an entire flock of villains, including Ba’alzamon, but we’re sure all will be revealed on those #WoTWednesdays, so keep your eyes peeled!

 

