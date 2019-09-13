Alix E. Harrow, debut author of Ten Thousand Doors of January, recently hosted an AMA on Twitter. Harrow, a former history adjunct professor and part-time librarian, recently won a Hugo for her short story, “A Witch’s Guide to Escape,” and is a finalist for the Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy awards. Many of Harrow’s AMA answers cover publishing, advice, inspiration, and her preferred fictional worlds and characters.

On the publishing process:

The timeline went like this: I wrote it over about three years. Just as I was finishing a pretty big rewrite, I published a short story (“A Witch’s Guide to Escape”), and it got passed around on twitter a little bit. I got a DM from an editor at Orbit and an agent at Howard Morhaim asking if I happened to have anything longer. “Why,” I said, “give me a week to polish this manuscript.” Then I sent it to them and they liked it and all my childhood dreams came true at once.

It was about a year from finishing edits to publication, but I know I got very, very, VERY lucky. Stupid lucky. Obnoxiously lucky.

[…] This book was written and published as an adult novel, but it has some crossover appeal.

I didn’t intend to write a young adult novel at all. It was only as the first readers started reacting to it that I realized my protagonist was, in fact, a minor, and that there wasn’t any R-rated content, and that the entire thing was in many ways a coming-of-age story.

Some people might see those elements and categorize it firmly as young adult—I get it! and I read and love YA, so i have nothing against it!—but I find myself a little resistant. It’s something that happens more often to women authors (especially women of color) and there’s something about it that implies that adult readers couldn’t possibly be interested in the stories of young women. That their stories are lighter-weight or un-serious in some way. That coming-of-age is itself a process that only happens once, rather than several times throughout our lives.

Anyway: book marketing is strange and nebulous and imprecise, and we’re all out here doing our best, and ultimately most of us write books for ourselves and hope desperately that someone else might read them, whatever age they are.