Revealing the Cover to Flyaway, an Australian Gothic Dark Fantasy Debut from Kathleen Jennings

We’re thrilled to share the cover for Kathleen Jenning’s Flyaway. Transformation, enchantment, and the emotional truths of family history teem in this stunning debut novella. Check out the full cover below!

Flyaway arrives July 2020 from Tor.com Publishing.

In a small Western Queensland town, a reserved young woman receives a note from one of her vanished brothers—a note that makes question her memories of their disappearance and her father’s departure.

A beguiling story that proves that gothic delights and uncanny family horror can live—and even thrive—under a burning sun, Flyaway introduces readers to Bettina Scott, whose search for the truth throws her into tales of eerie dogs, vanished schools, cursed monsters, and enchanted bottles.

Holly Black describes as “half mystery, half fairy tale, all exquisitely rendered and full of teeth.” Flyaway enchants you with the sly, beautiful darkness of Karen Russell and a world utterly its own.

Praise for Flyaway

“Shirley Jackson Down Under: a brooding, bruising fairy tale about blood and history and sharp-toothed things waiting in the woods. I loved it.”—Alix E. Harrow

“Achingly gorgeous. . . . As tangled and densely interwoven as a tuft of dusty fur snagged on a barbed wire fence, Jennings’ debut novella is both deeply indebted to the Australian gothic tradition and vibrantly, bewitchingly itself. A dark, delicious shrike’s feast of a fairy tale.”—Brooke Bolander

“I feel as if a very new voice has whispered a very old secret in my ear, and I’ll never be able to un-hear it. Nor will I ever want to.”—C. S. E. Cooney