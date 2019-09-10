Watch the First Trailer for See, Apple’s Upcoming Jason Momoa Show

During its iPhone 11 announcement event today, Apple unveiled a new trailer for one of its upcoming shows, See, which stars Aquaman star Jason Momoa as the leader of a tribe living in a post-apocalyptic world where everyone has lost their vision.

Momoa plays Baba Voss, the leader of a small community in the midst of the wilderness, centuries after a virus killed off much of humanity and left the survivors blind.

As we see in the trailer, things change when a pair of infants are born who can now see, bringing some hope to the world. However, the children are put into danger when a queen orders her followers to kidnap the children, believing that “the evil of light once almost destroyed the world.” It’s up to Baba Voss to keep them safe. The trailer provides some sweeping visuals of the post apocalyptic world, showing off ancient ruins of bridges and theme parks. The series has a bit of a feel of the 1988 Rob Howard film Willow, and it certainly feels like it’s a well-rounded fantasy-esque show for subscribers to check out.

The series comes from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), with a pilot directed by Francis Lawrence (Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2). The 10-episode first season will launch with Apple TV Plus, along with a handful of other original shows from Apple, including Ron Moore’s alternate space race series For All Mankind, Dickinson (about Emily Dickinson), and The Morning Show, a drama about the inner workings of a morning talk show. Apple will apparently release the first three episodes of each show at launch, with additional episodes following weekly, although this might change from show to show.

The series is part of Apple’s push into original streaming video content, Apple TV Plus, which will launch on November 1st for $4.99 a month. Anyone who buys a new iPhone or iPad this month will get a year of the service for free. Apple’s timing and price puts it in direct competition with Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, which launches on November 12th for $6.99 a month. It’ll also significantly undercut established streaming companies like Netflix, which costs $13 a month.

See will debut on November 1st.