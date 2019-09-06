Cixin Liu’s Supernova Era to be Adapted for Film

Hugo-award winning author Cixin Liu’s Supernova Era will soon be adapted for the big screen!

According to China Film Insider, the movie adaptation will be written and directed by Kong Ergou, who is also currently producing an adaptation of another of Liu’s The Three Body Problem.

Supernova Era is set in the future where humanity is dying out due to radiation from a supernova. The novel follows the last generation of people as they try to shape the future. The exact timeline for the film’s production is unknown, but it is expected to be released in about two years.

The most recent movie adaptation of Liu’s fiction, The Wandering Earth, released in China in February of this year and is now China’s third highest-grossing film of all time, 2019’s seventh highest-grossing film worldwide, and the second highest-grossing non-English film to date. An English dubbed version (and also the original Mandarin with English subtitles) is available on Netflix—read our review of the film here.