Behold the Map From Warrior of the Altaii, Robert Jordan’s Never-Before-Seen First Novel

Credit: Ellisa Mitchell

Fans of Robert Jordan and The Wheel of Time will be able to read the author’s very first novel on October 8th, when Warrior of the Altaii comes out from Tor Books.

Details on the world contained within the novel have been scarce since the initial announcement in January 2019, but we finally have our first substantial glimpse into Jordan’s work, courtesy of map illustrator Ellisa Mitchell (The Wheel of Time, The First North Americans, Saga of Recluce, and more).

Tor.com is excited to reveal the full world map that will be contained within the book:

Although not set in the world of The Wheel of Time, Warrior of the Altaii is a fascinating and propulsive formative work, offering an abundance of the epic themes that Jordan would continue to develop in The Wheel of Time itself. Fans of Jordan’s magnum opus will recognize Ellisa Mitchell’s signature style in the map of the world of Altaii, along with the city maps and, yes, chapter icons present in both Wheel of Time and Warrior of the Altaii.

What we know of the story so far comes from this brief summary:

Draw near and listen, or else time is at an end. The watering holes of the Plain are drying up, the fearsome fanghorn grow more numerous, and bad omens abound. Wulfgar, a leader of the Altaii people, must contend with twin queens, warlords, prophets and magic in hopes of protecting his people and securing their future. Elspeth, a visitor from another world, holds the answers, but first Wulfgar must learn to ask the right questions. But what if the knowledge that saves the Altaii will also destroy them?

Harriet McDougal, Jordan’s wife and editor, briefly describes a scene from the book here:

And explains a bit of the history behind Warrior of Altaii:

Warrior of the Altaii has been sold twice, but has never been published. Until now. When I reread Warrior of the Altaii this winter, after this long intermission, I was amazed at the foreshadowing of The Wheel of Time. You will find many hints of what is to come. One of the most obvious is the name of the major mountain range – the Backbone of the World. In The Wheel of Time, it is the Spine of the World. I think you’ll have fun finding them as you read this brand new Robert Jordan – a fine wine that has reached its perfect maturity.

Warrior of the Altaii arrives on October 8th.